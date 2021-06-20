Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd has ended the financial year 2021 (FY21) on a decent note. The company met its capex target for FY21. Consolidated capex incurred for FY21 stood at ₹19,500 crore, whereas capitalization stood at ₹21,500 crore. For FY22, Power Grid is targeting a lower capex of ₹7,500 crore and capitalization of ₹17,000 crore, out of which ₹10,000 crore would be for real-time electricity market projects.

While the shrinking capex pipeline is a worry, reducing capex augurs well for dividend payouts, point out analysts.

“With debt repayment as per schedule and capex reducing in FY22, we believe that it can increase dividend payouts, going forward," pointed out a report by Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd on 18 June.

View Full Image Meeting targets

Apart from lower capex, Power Grid also has a robust asset monetization pipeline. As Rohit Natarajan, an analyst at Antique Stock Broking Ltd, said, “With the cash flows generated and InvIT launch ahead, the surplus cash can translate into better dividend payout. Further, with 16 under-construction TBCB projects, the company is hopeful of transferring these assets once they reach the threshold. Power Grid has proposed to sell five more assets to InvIT in FY22." TBCB is tariff-based competitive bidding, and investors would be closely watching the firm’s performance on this front.

Power Grid has declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share, taking the total dividend for FY21 to ₹12 per share. The dividend payout for FY21 works out to 57%. Note that the company’s dividend payout as a percentage of profit after tax has been more than 50% over the past three years.

During Q4, Power Grid’s standalone net profit increased by around 11% year-on-year to ₹3,516 crore even as reported revenues increased at a much slower pace of 2.5% year-on-year. Profitability was helped by lower tax and an 8% increase in other income.

Meanwhile, Power Grid’s board has recommended one bonus share for every three shares held. Shares of the company have increased by almost 23% so far this year, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which has gained 12% during the same time-frame.

“While the stock trades slightly below its fair value, valuations are not particularly attractive, given the outperformance," said Natarajan.

On the other hand, surprises on dividend payout may help sentiments for the stock. In addition, visibility on intra-state projects is low, and improvement in securing intra-state projects can be an upside trigger for the stock, said another analyst, requesting anonymity.

