Power Grid’s lower capex plan paves the way for a higher dividend payout

Apart from lower capex, Power Grid also has a robust asset monetization pipeline. As Rohit Natarajan, an analyst at Antique Stock Broking Ltd, said, “With the cash flows generated and InvIT launch ahead, the surplus cash can translate into better dividend payout. Further, with 16 under-construction TBCB projects, the company is hopeful of transferring these assets once they reach the threshold. Power Grid has proposed to sell five more assets to InvIT in FY22." TBCB is tariff-based competitive bidding, and investors would be closely watching the firm’s performance on this front.

