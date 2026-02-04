Power Grid’s sharp project execution ramp-up, guidance upgrade recharges stock
Summary
Power Grid Corp. shares surged after a sharp pickup in project execution in Q3FY26 and an upward revision in capex and capitalization targets.
Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd shares gained 13% over the last four trading sessions, as investors cheered a sharp ramp-up in project execution during the December quarter (Q3FY26) and an upward revision in capital expenditure (capex) and capitalization targets.
