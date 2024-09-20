Power Grid may benefit from higher investments in renewable energy
Summary
- Power Grid's recent financial performance has been subdued with Ebitda declining marginally, while the near-term outlook is muted. However, investors seem to be factoring in the brighter picture adequately
Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd has got a fillip from an upturn in transmission sector capex with projects under execution more than doubling over the past year. The order book has got a further leg-up with the award of letters of intent for two projects this month, including one on Wednesday.