Power Grid may benefit from higher investments in renewable energy

The company derives revenue from the use of its transmission network. The total value of transmission projects under execution has risen sharply from less than ₹50,000 crore at the end of the June 2023 quarter (Q1FY24) to over ₹1.1 trillion by Q1FY25. Orders are being driven by the initiation of a large number of renewable energy projects, primarily located in regions unconnected with transmission networks so far.