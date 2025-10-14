Power play: Will states accept the draft Electricity Bill 2025?
An earlier version of the draft Electricity Bill, introduced in 2022, lapsed because of a lack of consensus. If state governments don’t accept the new version, the bill could become ineffective as electricity is a concurrent subject.
The draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, released by the power ministry, could deliver a boost to renewable energy (RE) and distribution companies (discoms). A crucial proposal is the requirement that state discoms meet renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) fixed by the central government and pay a penalty in case of shortfall. RPOs now account for 30% of total power procured, and this is estimated to increase to 43% by fiscal year 2030 (FY30).