Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Power play: Will states accept the draft Electricity Bill 2025?

Power play: Will states accept the draft Electricity Bill 2025?

Ashish Agrawal

An earlier version of the draft Electricity Bill, introduced in 2022, lapsed because of a lack of consensus. If state governments don’t accept the new version, the bill could become ineffective as electricity is a concurrent subject.

To improve competitiveness, the draft Electricity Bill 2025 proposes to allow multiple distributors to provide supply in the same area using the existing network.
Gift this article

The draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, released by the power ministry, could deliver a boost to renewable energy (RE) and distribution companies (discoms). A crucial proposal is the requirement that state discoms meet renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) fixed by the central government and pay a penalty in case of shortfall. RPOs now account for 30% of total power procured, and this is estimated to increase to 43% by fiscal year 2030 (FY30).

The draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, released by the power ministry, could deliver a boost to renewable energy (RE) and distribution companies (discoms). A crucial proposal is the requirement that state discoms meet renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) fixed by the central government and pay a penalty in case of shortfall. RPOs now account for 30% of total power procured, and this is estimated to increase to 43% by fiscal year 2030 (FY30).

The bill also empowers the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to introduce market-based instruments to enhance trade in RE. This would help discoms meet their needs from the market without having to enter into binding, long-term power purchase agreements.

The bill also empowers the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to introduce market-based instruments to enhance trade in RE. This would help discoms meet their needs from the market without having to enter into binding, long-term power purchase agreements.

To improve competitiveness, the bill proposes to allow multiple distributors to provide supply in the same area using the existing network. It removes a clause in an earlier bill that required them to build their own networks, giving a boost to private distributors such as Tata Power Co. Ltd and CESC Ltd.

Removing cross-subsidy charges

Still, states may put up significant resistance to the directive to eliminate cross-subsidy charges on industries, the transport sector, and so on, to offset the under-recovery from sectors such as agriculture. In that case, discoms, which are facing financial stress with a cumulative loss of nearly 7 trillion as of FY25, would need support from state governments to meet their funding gap.

“By providing a clear timeline, the 2025 Bill directly enhances industrial competitiveness, but it could also strain discom finances, since surcharges are a key revenue component in their ARR (aggregate revenue requirement)," Antique Stock Broking noted in a 13 October report.

If state governments don’t accept the provisions, the bill could become ineffective as electricity is a concurrent subject. Notably, the earlier bill, introduced in 2022, lapsed because of a lack of consensus. Still, the proposal to set up an electricity council comprising central and state ministers, similar to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, may help deliver a consensus on the longer-term reforms.

Meanwhile, power demand rose 3.4% year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2FY26) after falling 1.3% in Q1FY26 due to an early monsoon, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities. Sharp 19% growth in RE generation in Q2 hurt thermal demand, which fell 1.5%. Nuvama projected that companies focused on thermal generation within its coverage would report aggregate Q2 Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) growth of barely 2% year-on-year. The bill, if passed, could put further pressure on these companies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has extensive experience in business research, analysis & writing and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business : Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. Ashish has done his masters in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance. He has considerable understanding of Metals & Mining Industry, Power Sector, Indian and Global Economy. As a part of enterprise risk management team in a leading manufacturing company, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and keep all the risk factors under radar.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.