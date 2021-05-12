Praj Industries in a sweet spot on rising consumption of ethanol

Praj will continue to get benefit from the upcoming opportunities in biomobility as well as in the bio-CNG. Analysts at Phillip Capital Institutional equity Research say that the company offers a perfect blend for a circular bio-economy. Praj, with its leadership in biofuel technology, will benefit from upcoming opportunities in biomobility, bio-CNG, and RCM with the global push for the sustainable environment, they add. Management is expecting significant traction in the development of bio-CNG projects supported under Sustainable Alternative towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT).