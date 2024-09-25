Praj is surfing the global green energy wave. But faces choppy waters in India.
Summary
- Engineering company Praj Industries is making significant strides in the global energy transition market, executing diverse international projects from low-carbon ethanol to carbon capture. But in India, policy tweaks can have a disproportionate impact.
Praj Industries Ltd has scored multiple wins in the global energy transition market. The engineering company is executing several international orders, including a low-carbon ethanol project, a sustainable aviation fuel project, a pilot plant for producing gas using the waste stream from an ethanol plant, and a carbon capture project.