Small companies suffer as the big get bigger

Large companies comprise 34% of the sample size and account for 96% of the net sales, 96% of operating profit and 98% of profit after tax in Q2 FY22, showed the analysis. Further, large companies have seen their volume of sales, operating profits and profit after tax surpass the pre-pandemic levels of September 2019. On the other hand, micro-sized companies witnessed a sequential decline in sales and their volume of sales is well below September 2019 and that too by over 70%. These companies comprise around 15% of the sample, said the report. Barring the micro companies, there has been a sequential improvement in net sales, operating profit and profit after tax in the latest quarter, added the Care Ratings report.

