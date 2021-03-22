A sustained work from home culture remains a threat to incremental office demand, as the battle against coronavirus continues. Operational occupancy across existing offices continues to be low because social distancing norms and other restrictions. Incremental leasing activity is muted as large corporates are still in wait-and-watch mode, according to analysts.

“All-India commercial real estate currently has an outstanding inventory of 525 million square feet (+6% year-on-year). Gross absorption stood at 11 million sq. ft (net 7 million sq. ft) in Q3FY21, down 24% year-on-year and a tad weaker than gross absorption of 13 million sq. ft (net 4 million sq. ft) in Q2FY21," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 16 March. In real estate, absorption refers to the sale/leasing of available units.

The brokerage added that premature termination of leasing contracts by occupiers of commercial assets of listed Reits is concerning. This could mean pressure on rental income of firms. “Mindspace has been able to re-lease 1.1 million sq. ft (out of 1.8 million sq. ft) in the course of normal expiries and 0.3 million sq. ft (out of 1.6 million sq. ft) of area that has pre-maturely been terminated," the report said.

“Leasing in prime locations of Bandra Kurla Complex and IT hubs in Navi Mumbai is muted as offices are hardly occupied. As far as rentals go, companies operating in office spaces in areas where rent is around one dollar/per square feet are unlikely to default on payments. However, we are seeing a decrease in office leasing demand for areas such as Lower Parel where the rate is around $2-3/sq.ft. There are some pre-term cancellations but we don’t expect major defaults," said Deepak Goradia, president, CREDAI-MCHI.

However, some experts are of the view that with large-scale vaccination picking further pace, the “back-to-work" theme would gain momentum. If companies remain in cost rationalization mode and provide flexible working options, that could come as a dampener for commercial leasing activity, they cautioned.

“IT companies account for 35-40% of office leasing spaces in India. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which is among the top occupier, has started giving salary hikes. Its competitors may follow suit. This could keep the expenses of tier-1 IT companies skewed towards staff expenses. Also, some of them are increasingly providing hybrid working options, which doesn’t bode well for incremental office demand," said an analyst with a domestic broking firm requesting anonymity.

A hybrid working model does not require employees to come to office on a daily basis and is cost effective. In the December quarter, companies across the board continued to see operating margins improvement led by cost savings.

