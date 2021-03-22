Premature termination of contracts amid WFH hits office leasing outlook

“All-India commercial real estate currently has an outstanding inventory of 525 million square feet (+6% year-on-year). Gross absorption stood at 11 million sq. ft (net 7 million sq. ft) in Q3FY21, down 24% year-on-year and a tad weaker than gross absorption of 13 million sq. ft (net 4 million sq. ft) in Q2FY21," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 16 March. In real estate, absorption refers to the sale/leasing of available units.

