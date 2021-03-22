Premature termination of contracts amid WFH hits office leasing outlook

Premature termination of contracts amid WFH hits office leasing outlook2 min read . 22 Mar 2021
Leasing in prime locations of BKC and IT hubs in Navi Mumbai remains muted as offices are hardly occupied
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Leasing in prime locations of BKC and IT hubs in Navi Mumbai remains muted as offices are hardly occupied
A sustained work from home culture remains a threat to incremental office demand, as the battle against coronavirus continues. Operational occupancy across existing offices continues to be low because social distancing norms and other restrictions. Incremental leasing activity is muted as large corporates are still in wait-and-watch mode, according to analysts.
“All-India commercial real estate currently has an outstanding inventory of 525 million square feet (+6% year-on-year). Gross absorption stood at 11 million sq. ft (net 7 million sq. ft) in Q3FY21, down 24% year-on-year and a tad weaker than gross absorption of 13 million sq. ft (net 4 million sq. ft) in Q2FY21," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 16 March. In real estate, absorption refers to the sale/leasing of available units.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.