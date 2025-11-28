Premier Energies feels the heat as solar cycle turns tougher
Summary
Investors are more concerned over the next phase of the industry cycle and the impact it will have on Premier’s profit margins, which are hovering around peak levels.
The Premier Energies Ltd stock has declined almost 30% so far in 2025, echoing the growing uncertainty over how long current solar manufacturing economics can hold up. True, earnings growth for the solar module manufacturer is robust currently.
