Premier Energies feels the heat as solar cycle turns tougher

The Premier Energies Ltd stock has declined almost 30% so far in 2025, echoing the growing uncertainty over how long current solar manufacturing economics can hold up. True, earnings growth for the solar module manufacturer is robust currently.

For the half-year ended September (H1FY26), Premier’s Ebitda and net profit increased by 50% and 64% year-on-year to ₹1,109 crore and ₹661 crore, respectively. The Ebitda margin jumped as much as 712 basis points year-on-year to 30% in H1. Earnings growth was supported by capacity addition and a favourable policy environment.

However, investors don’t seem to be losing sleep over how FY26 will pan out. They’re more concerned over the next phase of the industry cycle and the impact it will have on Premier’s profit margins, which are hovering around peak levels.

Domestic solar cell capacity announcements have surged, triggering oversupply concerns. India risks moving from a structurally tight cell market to one where utilisation, rather than capacity, becomes the binding constraint.

Analysts at JPMorgan estimate that India could have more than 100 GW of cell manufacturing capacity by FY27, far ahead of likely domestic demand. Such oversupply could dilute the benefits of tariffs, domestic content requirement (DCR) norms and the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers and materially pressure margins for domestic cell producers.

Against this backdrop, it’s not surprising that Premier’s shares have plummeted. The Street is discounting what the industry could look like in two years as new capacity comes on stream.

However, raising capital for solar manufacturing projects has become harder. Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities argue that weak demand for recent IPO fund-raises (Saatvik 6.9x/Emmvee 0.97x versus previous IPO subscriptions at 56–79x) will starve future competitors of critical funding and affect upcoming capacities, diminishing overcapacity concerns.

Backward integration

Premier also looks different from a pure-play module manufacturer, with a rising share of capital expenditure directed towards backward integration into wafers and cells and expansion into battery energy storage systems, inverters and transformers. This could reduce dependence on low-margin solar modules. The shift may not prevent margin pressure if competition intensifies, but it could moderate the impact.

In the near term, Nuvama expects a higher share of high-margin DCR modules in the order book to support margins. With domestic cell supply still lagging demand, Premier may also be able to sell excess cell output at relatively better realisations, which could further support margins, it added.

As the market evaluates Premier against a tougher solar manufacturing cycle, the company isn’t viewed as a one-way bet on India’s energy transition. The stock trades at about 12 times FY27 EV/Ebitda, according to Bloomberg. That leaves limited room for disappointment if industry margins normalise faster than expected.

Any re-rating from here will hinge less on growth alone and more on how effectively Premier can move up the value chain before competitive pressure catches up.

