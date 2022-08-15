Premium vehicles may aid Hero Moto’s ride3 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 11:09 PM IST
- Demand for Hero MotoCorp’s recently launched premium products has outstripped supply
- Softening commodity costs and price hikes would boost Hero’s Ebitda margin
Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s increasing focus to expand in the premium segment is likely to hold it in good stead in the long run. The automaker has launched premium variants, which is the XTEC series across Glamour, Passion, Splendor, and Destini models. The demand for these products is outstripping supply as of now, the company said in the June quarter (Q1FY23) earnings call held last week. This is despite the vehicles being priced 7-10% higher than the base model, reflecting strong demand for them.