Shares of Bengaluru-based Prestige Estate Projects Ltd surged more than 8% on the NSE in early trade on Wednesday as the Street cheered the company's March quarter earnings performance.

Its pre-sales volume at 2.76 million square feet improved 35% year-on-year (y-o-y). In value terms, sales increased by 53% y-o-y to Rs1854 crore. For FY21, the company saw sales in value and volumes terms rise by 20% y-o-y. Collections also remained robust during the quarter.

Strong cash flows and asset monetisation deal with the Blackstone Group helped net debt reduction by ₹7,150 crore to ₹1,314 crore with debt/equity metric improving to 0.19 times. The company's net profit for the quarter saw a multi-fold jump due to this transaction. Investors would reckon that the company signed a definitive agreements in March with global investment firm Blackstone to sell select assets in its completed office, retail and hotel properties portfolios in the first phase of this deal worth ₹9,160 crore.

On the other hand, income from the rental income saw a significant drop in the quarter due to sale of rental assets to Blackstone group.

Meanwhile, the company launched two new projects in Bengaluru aggregating 4.74 million square feet during the quarter. In FY21, the company launched seven projects of around 11.85 million square feet.

