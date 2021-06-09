Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Prestige Estate stock jumps 8% on robust Q4 earnings, debt reduction

Prestige Estate stock jumps 8% on robust Q4 earnings, debt reduction

Street cheered the company's March quarter earnings performance. (Representational image)
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • In March, Prestige Estates Projects signed definitive agreements with global investment firm Blackstone to sell 12 assets/undertakings comprising completed office, retail and hotel properties in the first phase of 9,160-crore deal

Shares of Bengaluru-based Prestige Estate Projects Ltd surged more than 8% on the NSE in early trade on Wednesday as the Street cheered the company's March quarter earnings performance.

Its pre-sales volume at 2.76 million square feet improved 35% year-on-year (y-o-y). In value terms, sales increased by 53% y-o-y to Rs1854 crore. For FY21, the company saw sales in value and volumes terms rise by 20% y-o-y. Collections also remained robust during the quarter.

Strong cash flows and asset monetisation deal with the Blackstone Group helped net debt reduction by 7,150 crore to 1,314 crore with debt/equity metric improving to 0.19 times. The company's net profit for the quarter saw a multi-fold jump due to this transaction. Investors would reckon that the company signed a definitive agreements in March with global investment firm Blackstone to sell select assets in its completed office, retail and hotel properties portfolios in the first phase of this deal worth 9,160 crore.

In March this year, Prestige Estates Projects signed definitive agreements with global investment firm Blackstone to sell 12 assets/undertakings comprising completed office, retail and hotel properties in the first phase of 9,160-crore deal.

On the other hand, income from the rental income saw a significant drop in the quarter due to sale of rental assets to Blackstone group.

Meanwhile, the company launched two new projects in Bengaluru aggregating 4.74 million square feet during the quarter. In FY21, the company launched seven projects of around 11.85 million square feet.

