Prestige Estate stock jumps 8% on robust Q4 earnings, debt reduction

Strong cash flows and asset monetisation deal with the Blackstone Group helped net debt reduction by ₹7,150 crore to ₹1,314 crore with debt/equity metric improving to 0.19 times. The company's net profit for the quarter saw a multi-fold jump due to this transaction. Investors would reckon that the company signed a definitive agreements in March with global investment firm Blackstone to sell select assets in its completed office, retail and hotel properties portfolios in the first phase of this deal worth ₹9,160 crore.