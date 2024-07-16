Prestige Estates’ bookings see a blip in Q1FY25; pick-up in launches key
Summary
- A slow start to the year means that Prestige needs to catch up on the pace of launches in the subsequent quarters.
MUMBAI : As anticipated, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd began FY25 on a sombre note. The June quarter (Q1FY25) operational update showed pre-sales or bookings fell sequentially and year-on-year to ₹3,030 crore. The villain—lower launches due to delays in project approvals. Prestige could launch only two residential projects in Q1FY25 in its key market of Bengaluru. These projects cover a total developable area of 1.86 million square feet, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of nearly ₹1,400 crore.