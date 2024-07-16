Prestige Estates’ bookings see a blip in Q1FY25; pick-up in launches key

MUMBAI : As anticipated, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd began FY25 on a sombre note. The June quarter (Q1FY25) operational update showed pre-sales or bookings fell sequentially and year-on-year to ₹3,030 crore. The villain—lower launches due to delays in project approvals. Prestige could launch only two residential projects in Q1FY25 in its key market of Bengaluru. These projects cover a total developable area of 1.86 million square feet, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of nearly ₹1,400 crore.

True, project approvals last quarter took longer than usual due to the general elections. But a slow start to the year means that Prestige needs to catch up on the pace of launches in the subsequent quarters. After all, timely launches are crucial to meet its pre-sales target of 25-30% year-on-year growth in the current fiscal. In the March quarter (Q4FY24) earnings call, the management had guided for a launch pipeline of 59.2 million square feet for FY25 with a potential GDV of ₹59,100 crore. Any revision in these targets will be crucial.

Also Read: Crompton Greaves poised for better growth momentum

In the upcoming quarters, Prestige aims to launch an extensive pipeline of projects across geographies, such as Prestige Pallava Gardens in Chennai, Prestige Forest Hills in Mumbai, The Prestige City Indirapuram in the National Capital Region, among others. Its diversification strategy is positive as it reduces dependance on Bengaluru market, but it could take time to yield results due to competition in newly ventured markets. In Q1FY25, Bengaluru contributed a meaningful 43% to pre-sales, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Further, in Q1FY24, average realizations for apartments, villas and commercial spaces rose 16% year-on-year to ₹11,934 per square foot. Plots saw a meaningful improvement in average realization rising 46% year-on-year to ₹7,285 per square foot. Overall, collections for the quarter rose 6% year-on-year to ₹2,916 crore.

Meanwhile, Prestige is also making efforts to boost its annuity portfolio, which comprises offices, retail and hospitality assets. Prestige eyes exit rental from office assets of ₹3,930 crore by FY28. This is a substantial jump from FY24 exit rental of ₹740 crore. As of now, a turnaround in overall office leasing trajectory and rentals is still awaited.

Improvement in office demand, potential fundraising and an initial public offering for the hospitality arm are a few triggers for the stock, according to Nuvama Research. On the flip side, piling debt and elevated cost of borrowing can be dampeners.

In the last one month, the stock has fallen by 5%, but it is still up sharply by 54% so far in 2024. Hereon, the stock's future course hinges on launches and pre-sales trends.