Prestige Estates' impressive Q1 pre-sales bring comfort; timely launches remain key
Summary
From NCR debut to new launches across metros, Prestige clocks ₹12,126 crore in Q1 sales—45% of FY26 goal. But intensifying competition and debt risks loom as annuity bets scale up.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd struggled with delayed approvals for new launches for most of FY25.
