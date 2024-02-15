Prestige Estates: Keep one eye on launches, another on debt

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd put up a decent show in the December quarter (Q3FY24). Pre-sales for the quarter stood at ₹5,326 crore, taking the total for the first nine months of FY24 to ₹16,333 crore. This was largely due to the launch of The Prestige City project in Hyderabad, which contributed a large chunk of Q3 pre-sales. The company is confident of closing FY24 with pre-sales of ₹20,000 crore, and plans to launch housing projects with a gross development value of around ₹42,000 crore by the end of FY25.