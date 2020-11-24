Prestige Estates’ lower debt may get offset by capex plan

Investors in shares of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are waiting for its impending Blackstone deal to conclude. At an enterprise value of ₹9,160 crore, Blackstone will acquire some of Prestige’s assets.

Recently, the company’s management told analysts that post the deal, it plans to cut debt by around ₹5,000 crore. Considering its net debt stands at ₹8,670 crore, this is comforting. Further, the balance sale proceeds of ₹3,500-3700 crore shall be deployed toward capex, the management said.

Analysts say the decision to pare debt is welcome and allays some concerns about a highly-leveraged balance sheet. However, in this demand scenario, the capex plan in new geographies is aggressive.

“Prestige would invest some part of the Blackstone deal proceeds to fund growth assets in Mumbai/Delhi and Bengaluru. While the retirement of some debt is positive, some risks to the stability of its cash flow emerge from this new growth capex because these are under-construction projects and will take time to generate revenues. Also, compared to Bengaluru, the commercial property market of Mumbai is more dynamic and riskier," said Parikshit Kandpal, institutional research analyst, HDFC Securities Ltd.

Prestige is a Bengaluru-based realty developer, which has been expanding its footprint across India. Post the Blackstone deal closure, the company intends to start work on its Mumbai commercial offices in Bandra Kurla Complex and Mahalakshmi from Q4, subject to approvals. Funds will also be deployed towards its Delhi Aerocity project where it is constructing a hotel with 932 rooms.

“Real estate is a highly localized business and, for Prestige, Bengaluru is a tried and tested market. Given that these cities are new for the company, their growth plans are aggressive and entail execution risks," said Biplab Debbarma, vice president- equities, Antique Stock Broking Ltd.

“The management expects each of these projects to take around 4-4.5 years to be completed, which means they will need significant capital infusion considering the BKC, Pune and Delhi Aerocity projects are high capex projects. In addition, these projects are to be lease-based models, which means until these projects are completed, cash flows could be stretched," he added.

In simple terms, if these capital-intensive projects fail to take off, debt concerns could return to haunt investors.

