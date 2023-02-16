Prestige Estates’ pre-sales outlook upbeat, but watch out for debt

While the company’s launch pipeline is robust, investors would do well to keep an eye on its capex and leverage. Prestige plans to incur a capex of Rs15,700 crore for its annuity portfolio which comprises commercial, retail and hotel assets. “Prestige is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy for its annuity portfolio. The sales momentum moderated in 3QFY23, but the residential segment is likely to generate strong free cash; timely execution in the annuity segment will be the key focal point for further value generation," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.