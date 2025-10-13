Prestige Estates's stellar H1 makes its pre-sales target look conservative
Summary
Prestige’s H1 sales distribution reflects a notable shift, underscoring its expanding national presence. However, shares are down almost 2% so far in 2025, compared to the 14% drop in the Nifty Realty index.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd clocked pre-sales or bookings of ₹6,017 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26), up 50% year-on-year, aided by the launch of four projects.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story