Prestige Estates makes room for a better FY26 as approval delays ease
Prestige missed its full-year FY25 pre-sales target as bookings declined 19% year-on-year to ₹17,023 crore, below the guided ₹24,000 crore, as approval delays hurt new project launches
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd put up a decent show in the March quarter (Q4FY25) with pre-sales or bookings at ₹6,957 crore, up 48% year-on-year. Last quarter, it launched 14.03 million square feet (msf) spanning four projects: Prestige Suncrest and Prestige Southern Star-Ph 1 in Bengaluru, Prestige Nautilus in Mumbai, and Prestige Spring Heights in Hyderabad.