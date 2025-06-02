Prestige Estates makes room for a better FY26 as approval delays ease

Prestige’s management is upbeat on its FY26 prospects as approvals have begun to fall in place. The company has entered FY26 with the launch of its much-awaited Indirapuram project in the National Capital Region, which has already clocked pre-sales ₹6,500 crore. It also launched ‘Prestige Gardenia Estates’ in Bengaluru. The company has a strong launch pipeline with projects worth gross development value or revenue potential of around ₹42,000 crore in FY26. Plus, it has unsold inventory worth nearly ₹20,000 crore. This has led the management to guide for pre-sales of ₹27,000 crore, which is around 60% more than the pre-sales achieved in FY25. In fact, pre-sales of ₹12,000-13,000 crore are expected in Q1FY26 itself.