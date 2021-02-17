A part of the proceeds from this deal is likely to be used to pare debt, which is comforting, considering its highly leveraged balance-sheet. At the end of the December quarter, its net debt reduced marginally from ₹8,670 crore in the September quarter to ₹8,460 crore. Its key debt metric, the net debt-to-equity ratio, is at 1.5 times and after the Blackstone deal, the management expects to maintain it at 0.5 times.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}