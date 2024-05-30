Prestige Estates set for tightrope walk

The management expects the ratio to fall below its target level aided by improved revenue recognition. That said, balancing debt while chasing growth may be easier said than done. ICICI Securities expects Prestige’s net debt levels to rise further to ₹8,440 crore by March 2025. Recall that Prestige was struggling with elevated debt in the past, which became a niggling worry for its investors. So, it had to sell some of its assets in 2021 to the Blackstone Group to pare debt.