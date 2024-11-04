Prestige Estates gears up for big launches in H2, but timely approvals are key
Summary
- Prestige plans to launch projects with a revenue potential of around ₹52,100 crore and anticipates around ₹16,000 crore of pre-sales in the second half of the fiscal year.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd’s first half of FY25 was nothing to write home about. Pre-sales or bookings plunged 36% year-on-year to ₹7,052 crore as delayed regulatory approvals continued to weigh on new launches. Prestige unveiled only three new residential projects in the September quarter (Q2FY25).