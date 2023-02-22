Prestige’s plans fail to build cheer

In general, with rising interest rates on home loans, the sentiment towards realty stocks, including Prestige Estates, has taken a hit. Secondly, with the ongoing slowdown in IT sector hiring, the extent of impact on demand on the office leasing space is yet to be seen. In CY23 so far, the Prestige Estates stock has fallen by nearly 11%, broadly in line with the benchmark index Nifty Realty’s drop. Even as Prestige is betting big on the Mumbai market and expects contribution from the region to rise to ₹5,000 crore, progress needs to be monitored. “Despite the company’s decent execution track record, it is a wait-and-watch on how this ambitious growth plans materialise," said an analyst requesting anonymity. As things stand, the stock is unlikely to see a re-rating or revision in earnings outlook in the near-term just based on its growth plans.

