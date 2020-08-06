Price hikes and rising demand make a good therapy for metals stocks

Domestic steel companies recently raised prices by ₹500-1,000 per tonne, following a price hike in July. This shows their increasing ability to pass on rising prices even in a slow-moving market. Nevertheless, the recent increase only pushes up price levels to what they were three months ago. "It is interesting to note that in the past three months, while prices across regions (except US) have increased 20% on average, domestic prices have stayed flat," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities in a note to clients.