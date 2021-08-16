Tata Steel Ltd’s June-quarter performance showed the salutary effects of firm steel prices, with the highlight being the record per-tonne profitability. Steel prices have been on an upswing globally and Indian steelmakers have been able to reap the benefits despite the pandemic threatening operations. For the June quarter, average India rebar and hot-rolled prices were up by around 3% and 18%, respectively, on a sequential basis.

Ergo, the firm’s domestic operations held up with realizations showing a healthy sequential improvement of 13% during the quarter. Of course, the stellar 63.4% growth from the year-ago period has an element of base effect. Rising realizations offset the impact of the pandemic’s second wave on revenues even as domestic sale volumes were down 13% sequentially. It also meant that the firm was able to report a 28.7% sequential increase in Ebitda per tonne to ₹35,808—a sixfold increase over the year-ago quarter. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Not surprising that the firm’s focus remains on Indian operations with subsidiaries such as Tata Steel BSL Ltd also putting up a good show. Tata Steel BSL reported a 21% rise in Ebitda and 29% sequential increase in net profit. That said, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd’s performance was dented due to tepid construction activity, a key user industry. Demand was restricted towards flat products that are used in the manufacturing of white goods and automobiles. The outlook for long products, nevertheless, remains upbeat as construction activity and demand are expected to revive following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

View Full Image Satish Kumar/Mint

The flip side of Tata Steel’s Q1 show was the disappointing performance of its European operations. Aggressive carbon provisioning and an increase in costs marred Tata Steel Europe’s (TSE) show, according to analysts. Rising coal and iron-ore prices pushed up raw material costs. To be sure, TSE reported an increase in Ebitda per tonne to ₹6,590 from ₹4,841 in the previous quarter (loss at operating level during the year-ago quarter). The firm expects European steel prices to remain resilient amid tightening supply. Given that provisioning is a one-off event and spreads have improved, analysts are hopeful that the firm’s Ebitda would increase through FY22. “Given very strong spreads in Europe currently, we expect TSE’s Ebitda to improve through FY22," analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a 13 August note.

The outlook for domestic steel demand and realizations remains strong. Analysts at JP Morgan Asia Pacific Equity Research expect domestic steel price hikes of ₹3,000-4,000 per tonne over the second half of 2021. Tata Steel’s India operations are somewhat insulated from the rise in prices of raw materials such as iron ore and coal because of its own captive supplies. Analysts at JP Morgan expect the firm’s margin to be least affected among Indian steelmakers during the current quarter.

Analysts, however, said the company has not taken full advantage of firm steel prices in deleveraging. To be sure, the net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91 is an improvement over the 0.98 recorded in March, and 1.42 at the end of FY20. This, despite working capital needs increasing in the quarter. It has indicated a further reduction in debt.

Shares of Tata Steel have had a stellar run, gaining more than 70% over the past five months. Notwithstanding the relatively large outperformance vis-à-vis the broader Nifty, analysts remain optimistic on a further upside for the stock.

