Price hikes lift Tata Steel but Europe needs a fix

The flip side of Tata Steel’s Q1 show was the disappointing performance of its European operations. Aggressive carbon provisioning and an increase in costs marred Tata Steel Europe’s (TSE) show, according to analysts. Rising coal and iron-ore prices pushed up raw material costs. To be sure, TSE reported an increase in Ebitda per tonne to ₹6,590 from ₹4,841 in the previous quarter (loss at operating level during the year-ago quarter). The firm expects European steel prices to remain resilient amid tightening supply. Given that provisioning is a one-off event and spreads have improved, analysts are hopeful that the firm’s Ebitda would increase through FY22. “Given very strong spreads in Europe currently, we expect TSE’s Ebitda to improve through FY22," analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a 13 August note.