Steel industry grapples with price pressures as global demand wanes
SummaryWeak demand in global markets is a key factor weighing on domestic prices. Respite in the near term appears unlikely as delayed economic recovery and a drop in steel prices in China exacerbate the situation
The steel industry has been bogged down by price pressures for a while now. The average price of domestic (HRC) steel dropped for the sixth time in a row in March to ₹52,857 per tonne, according to market intelligence platform BigMint.