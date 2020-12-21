Pricey, yes, but Indian stocks not in bubble zone

“Our FY21 Nifty earnings per share target is ₹495, and FY22 is 32% higher. For BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), there were concerns on large-scale defaults, particularly by MSMEs. That has not played out so far. Retail loan book seems to be in good stead, credit cost is less of a worry, and collection efficiency has improved meaningfully. Also, a part of covid-related provisions made by banks may be reversed, so there can be some windfall gains. Banks are back in favour," he said.