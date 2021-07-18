Pricing discipline to save cement makers battling cost inflation

In this gloom, investors in cement stocks can seek some solace from the upward trend in cement prices. After raising prices in March, cement companies took another round of price hikes in June. Channel check by Kotak Institutional Equities showed cement prices at an all-India level stood at ₹376 per 50kg bag in June. “Pan-India cement prices at retail level remained strong (+5% q-o-q) in 1QFY22 led by higher exit prices in 4QFY21 and price hikes in a few regions during the quarter. East, west and south witnessed the sharpest increase (+5-9% q-o-q)," the domestic brokerage house said in a report on 6 July.