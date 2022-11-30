What drove GDP growth in the July-Sept period?

In all this, government expenditure has taken a backseat. From April to June, government expenditure had expanded by 1.3%. It contracted by 4.4% during July to September. The government had increased its expenditure big-time through most of 2020-21 and 2021-22 and it is natural that it is now trying to go slow as the economy recovers. The fiscal deficit of the government has expanded in the last two years and so has the public debt. Both need to be controlled in the years to come.