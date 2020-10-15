Private life insurers to see better profitability in Q2, LIC’s recovery swift

India’s life insurers have been able to report an impressive recovery in the second quarter of FY21. New business premium has grown year-on-year for private sector insurers after a sharp contraction in the June quarter.

Recovery has been sharper for HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance Ltd, and Max Life Insurance Ltd, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd has continued to lag behind. This recovery augurs well for profitability of life insurers, according to analysts.

The progressive unlocking of the economy has helped life insurers get new customers. The fact that a pandemic has made Indians aware of the importance of health and life has only worked to the advantage of insurers. Data from the regulator now shows that there has indeed been a sharp recovery during the three month ended September.

Public sector insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has also shown an encouraging recovery. LIC’s new business premium growth was 30% in September, second only to HDFC Life. Given the size of LIC, the business recovery is no chump change. Even so, the insurer which may get listed this year, has seen the worst contraction so far in FY21 because of a big hit in the first quarter.

Private sector insurers are expected to show improvement in profitability metrics such as value of new business and margins. But there is likely to be wide divergence between players. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd expect margins to improve the most for HDFC Life while ICICI Prudential Life may see a marginal improvement. “Max Life & SBI Life may also see decline in VNB, but their margin trends have seen a bit of volatility," they wrote in a note.

This divergence would be driven by the product mix. For instance, HDFC Life’s profitability improvement could be higher because of its participatory products and a higher growth in protection business. The private life insurer’s recovery in premium collections has been the sharpest in the September quarter.

ICICI Prudential Life is expected to struggle with its margins as well as business growth mainly because of the continued stress in its market linked products. The largest private sector life insurer SBI Life may see a modest business growth in terms of APE while margins are likely to improve. SBI Life’s biggest benefit is a low cost high distribution network that has kept its cost ratio under check. Even so, its margins are expected to continue to trail that of rival HDFC Life.

Even as the September quarter expectations are sanguine for life insurers, business in terms of annualised premium equivalent (APE) has remained in contraction mode. This is expected to weigh on life insurers' shares in the coming months.

