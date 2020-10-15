Private life insurers to see better profitability in Q2, LIC’s recovery swift

Private sector insurers are expected to show improvement in profitability metrics such as value of new business and margins. But there is likely to be wide divergence between players. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd expect margins to improve the most for HDFC Life while ICICI Prudential Life may see a marginal improvement. “Max Life & SBI Life may also see decline in VNB, but their margin trends have seen a bit of volatility," they wrote in a note.