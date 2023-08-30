P&G Hygiene stock needs June quarter recovery to continue1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:29 PM IST
The company, which follows the July to June financial year, clocked better than expected profit in the June quarter.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd ended FY23 on a strong note. The company, which follows the July to June financial year, clocked better than expected profit in the June quarter (Q4FY23). Its portfolio includes brands such as Whisper, Head & Shoulders, and Vicks. While a combination of healthy revenue growth and significant gross margin expansion aided the company’s Ebitda margin, it is the steep cut in advertisement spends that led to an outperformance. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.
