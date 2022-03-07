Profit margins remain under siege

As such, the overall surge in energy prices is a pressing concern. “We struggle to see prices settle and sustain at those levels (Newcastle coal at $260/t, spot LNG at +$25MMBtu or Brent at +$110/bb) as eventually, end demand would come off the longer the prices sustain at such levels," Pinakin Parekh, an analyst at J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd, wrote in a report on 2 March, He added, “The issue, however, that we see is that energy prices are unlikely to collapse from here very quickly and the new normal could be for prices to be in a range near current levels. The issue for Indian policymakers is not only limited to oil and retail fuel prices, though this gets the most investor attention but applies to gas and coal as well."