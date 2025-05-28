NTPC's project execution delays remain its Achilles heel
SummaryThe company plans substantial capacity addition, but execution risks remain high, affecting overall market confidence.
NTPC Ltd’s investors remain unimpressed with the 22% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,900 crore for the March quarter because the company missed its capacity addition target of 6 GW in FY25 due to land transfer and supply issues. NTPC added 4 GW of capacity last year, including 2.1 GW from the Ayana Renewable Power acquisition.