Prolonged uncertainty awaits JSW Steel after Supreme Court rejects resolution plan for Bhushan Power
SummaryJSW Steel shares fell 7% after the Supreme Court rejected its insolvency plan for BPSL, citing violations of the IBC. While JSW may receive its acquisition price, uncertainty looms over investments in capacity expansion and potential de-rating by ESG-conscious investors.
JSW Steel Ltd’s shares have lost 7% after the Supreme Court rejected its insolvency resolution plan for Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), citing gross violation of provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and ‘mala fide’ intentions on the part of the company. JSW acquired BPSL for ₹19,700 crore in March 2021, which implied a recovery of about 40% for financial creditors.