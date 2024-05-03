Chart Beat: Promoters ditch large caps and mid caps alike as crude worries loom
Summary
- Usually, large caps are seen as better than mid and small caps during times of increased market volatility, but expensive valuations and the risk of lower-than-expected earnings growth in FY25 may have prompted promoters cut their stakes in these companies, too.
Amid lurking global risks such as geopolitical tensions and delayed interest-rate cuts, stock market participants are becoming increasingly nervous. Promoters in listed Indian companies have reduced their stakes across the board, according to an IIFL Securities analysis of foreign institutional investor (FII) and domestic mutual fund (MF) shareholdings in NSE 500 stocks.