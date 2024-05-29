Proposed Novelis IPO is a booster dose for Hindalco
Summary
- The IPO filing in the US assigns Novelis a market cap of $12.6 billion at the upper end of the price band. This is almost two-thirds of Hindalco’s market cap of about ₹1.52 trillion before the announcement.
Hindalco Industries Ltd stock was the top gainer among the Nifty 50 companies on Wednesday, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹713.50 before closing about 4% up on the day. Details of the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Novelis in the US, which assigns it a market capitalisation of $12.6 billion ( ₹1.04 trillion) at the upper end of the $18-21 per share band, have brought cheer. This is almost two-thirds of Hindalco’s market cap of about ₹1.52 trillion before the announcement.