For Hero MotoCorp, proposed price hike boosts sentiment; demand revival in focus

"New e-2W entrants like Ola, Ather, Ampere etc. would be able to price high-speed models competitively led by 8-10x fixed asset-turn for e-2Ws vs 3-4x for petrol 2Ws," said analysts at Ambit Capital Research in their report dated 21 June. This could drive price war and hit the profitability of manufactures such as Hero MotoCorp. The company will be the most vulnerable, with 75% of its EBITDA at risk of price war versus 10% and 5% for TVS and Bajaj Auto Ltd respectively, added analysts at Ambit Capital.

