India’s public sector banks are on a capital raising spree. Over the past few months, several lenders have either raised funds or announced plans to do so through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

Union Bank of India mopped up Rs1,447 crore through a QIP in July while Canara Bank raised ₹2500 crore earlier this month. Bank of India has announced a QIP issue of Rs3,000 crore with a floor price of Rs66.19 per share.

Insufficient capital in the wake of high non-performing assets has been an affliction of public sector banks for the past few years. Prior to the pandemic, some lenders had slipped below the minimum regulatory requirement on capital adequacy ratios. With chronic capital deficiency staring at them, 10 public sector banks were merged to form four large ones in FY20. The synergies of the mergers are starting to accrue to lenders now and the ultra-low interest rates have meant that deposit-heavy lenders are reaping the benefits of low cost of funds. Indeed, lenders have reported robust performance in FY21, a year ravaged by the pandemic. The increased profitability has improved capital adequacy ratios as well along with the mergers.

Now lenders want to fortify their capital further for growth purposes. With a long-standing troubled area being addressed, one would expect valuations to improve for lenders. But even today, excluding the largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), shares of most public sector lenders trade at a deep discount to their estimated book value one-year ahead.

What gives?

One, it is still uncertain how much of stress from the pandemic would eventually show up on banks’ balance sheets. True, fresh capital is likely to go towards growth but opportunities to lend have reduced after the pandemic. What’s more is that incremental provisioning needs may not fall dramatically for public sector banks. Ergo, part of the proceeds of QIPs may end up being used to ward off stress. Take the case of Canara Bank. The lender raised Rs2,500 crore through a QIP on 24 August at ₹149.65 per share. “We believe that the capital raise will mainly shore up its capital ratios, which remain sub-par compared to peers after the merger with Syndicate Bank," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd had pointed out in a 25 August note.

Until public sector lenders demonstrate both growth and high capital ratios, valuations are unlikely to change much.

