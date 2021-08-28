PSU banks beef up capital but it may take a while for valuations to improve

One, it is still uncertain how much of stress from the pandemic would eventually show up on banks’ balance sheets. True, fresh capital is likely to go towards growth but opportunities to lend have reduced after the pandemic. What’s more is that incremental provisioning needs may not fall dramatically for public sector banks. Ergo, part of the proceeds of QIPs may end up being used to ward off stress. Take the case of Canara Bank. The lender raised Rs2,500 crore through a QIP on 24 August at ₹149.65 per share. “We believe that the capital raise will mainly shore up its capital ratios, which remain sub-par compared to peers after the merger with Syndicate Bank," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd had pointed out in a 25 August note.