PSU banks face a bigger risk from bond yields than potential loan waivers

As PSU (public sector undertaking) banks have greater exposure to agricultural loans than their private-sector counterparts, they are likely to be more affected by loan waivers. For instance, in FY26, the agriculture sector accounted for 10% of State Bank of India's (SBI) domestic loan book, compared to around 4% for the country's largest private-sector lender HDFC Bank (excluding agriculture-related trading activities). A similar trend is seen at the second-largest PSU and private-sector banks, Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank, respectively.