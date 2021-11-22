PSU banks’ valuations rise, but growth eludes

Compared with their private sector peers, government-owned lenders have succeeded in bringing down their bad loan pile. For the September quarter, the gross bad loan stock of PSU banks was down 5% from a year ago while that of private sector lenders was up roughly 8%. The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) is expected to lighten this load further, giving a boost to earnings per share for public sector banks lenders. With provisioning levels already high, the prospect of carving out huge chunks of profit towards bad loans is low in the coming quarters. The upshot is that PSU banks may show a healthy streak of growth in quarterly profits.

