Slippery outlook for Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL despite lower crude prices, govt aid
Summary
Despite potentially better margins and a higher share of petrochemical products, the impact of capex on financials of these oil marketing companies, IOC, HPCL, BPCL, needs closer monitoring.
Shares of government-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been down 6-9% since 30 July in the backdrop of the US imposing additional tariffs on India due to the import of discounted Russian crude.
