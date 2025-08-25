Margin relief

For now, the OMCs are enjoying the bonanza from the unchanged retail prices. The aggregate Q1FY26 standalone Ebitda of these companies increased 82% year-on-year. While gross refining margin fell to $3.4 per barrel from $6.4 a year ago, this was more than offset by the sharp rise in marketing margin by 110% and 70% on petrol and diesel, to ₹12.7 per litre and ₹7.3.